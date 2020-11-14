Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 22,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 485,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

