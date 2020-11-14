Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,842 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.71.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

