Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,972 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

