Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $89,000 Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.