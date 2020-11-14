Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $96,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

