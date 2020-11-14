Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $97,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 716,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 439,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

PEG opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

