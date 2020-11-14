Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.50 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

