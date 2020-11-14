Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,284,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

