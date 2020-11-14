Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

