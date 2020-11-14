Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 398,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

