Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.