Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $433.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.17. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

