Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.