Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Cut by Truist Securiti

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

