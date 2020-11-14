Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sysco Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Sysco has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

