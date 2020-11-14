Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $639.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $256,529. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

