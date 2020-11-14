Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.