Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bentley Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $314,000.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

