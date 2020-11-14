Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Decreased by Analyst

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 20,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 97,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $304,680.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 937,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,661. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

