Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 999,684 shares of company stock worth $91,930,576 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

