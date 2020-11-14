Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

