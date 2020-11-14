Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of VOYA opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

