Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for IntriCon Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

IntriCon stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IntriCon by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

