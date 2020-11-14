Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

GOOD stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 238,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.