Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CLR stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

