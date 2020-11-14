Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.27 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

