Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) versus Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Head to Head Survey

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 1 12 1 3.00

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $31.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.08 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.51 Invitation Homes $1.76 billion 9.27 $145.46 million $1.25 23.34

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group. Q&K International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 9.83% 2.15% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Q&K International Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

