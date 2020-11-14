Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Qualys worth $63,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,327,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,058 shares of company stock worth $2,362,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of QLYS opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

