Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. ValuEngine lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RXT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,091,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $9,767,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,724,000.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

