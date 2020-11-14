Randy Woelfel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director Randy Woelfel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $18,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.