Raymond James Analysts Give Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) a C$11.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

