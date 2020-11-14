Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,815 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $275.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.75.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

