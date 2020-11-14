Raymond James & Associates Acquires 94,089 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

