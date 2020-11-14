Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,971 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Assurant were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Assurant by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.51 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

