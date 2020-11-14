Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,356,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,456,103.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

