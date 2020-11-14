Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $290.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.55. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

