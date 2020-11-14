Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,811.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.