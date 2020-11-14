Raymond James & Associates Has $15.25 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $734.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $608.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 296.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.89.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

