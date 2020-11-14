Raymond James & Associates Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.99% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $819,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $48.16 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.