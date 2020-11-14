Raymond James & Associates Has $15.30 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $6,474,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 106,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.