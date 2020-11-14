Raymond James & Associates Has $15.60 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $20.15 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

