Raymond James & Associates Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after buying an additional 1,490,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

