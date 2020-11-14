Raymond James & Associates Has $16.45 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Chemed worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $484.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

