Raymond James & Associates Has $16.58 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

