Raymond James & Associates Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,885 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $164.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

