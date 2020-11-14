Raymond James & Associates Has $17.20 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

