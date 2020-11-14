Raymond James & Associates Has $17.77 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $168.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88.

