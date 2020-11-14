Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 124.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,095.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 436,312 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.