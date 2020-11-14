Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

