Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,872. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.